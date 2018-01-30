











Betty Campbell, 86, of Corbin passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born July 20, 1931, in Walton, she was the daughter of the late William and Lola LaVon.

She was a long-term member of Calvary Baptist Church.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amy Elizabeth McGaha; two sisters; and three brothers.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she leaves behind her husband, George R. Campbell, Sr.; three daughters: Becky McGaha and husband Mickey, Robin O’Brien and husband Steve, and Brenda Mitchell and husband David; son, George R. Campbell, Jr.; grandchildren: Michael McGaha, Kelly McGaha, Adam O’Brien, Matthew O’Brien and wife Shelly, Paul O’Brien and wife Jess, Elizabeth Mitchell Young and husband Robert, Aaron Mitchell and wife Jenny; Kelsey Campbell; and Hunter Campbell; 13 great grandchildren; and two brothers. She is also survived by her relatives and numerous friends. She will be greatly missed and deeply mourned.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 2, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kevin Roach officiating.

Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens at Lily.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home in Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.