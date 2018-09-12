











Betty Ann Skidmore Daniel, 86, of Jellico, passed peacefully to our Heavenly Father on Friday, August 31 from the care of the Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Nora Skidmore, and siblings Bill, Wanda, and Sue.

Betty is survived by her husband Bob, to whom she was married for 66 years, son Ray, and sister Joy.

Her kindness, gentle spirit, and quiet ways will be missed by all who knew her.

Services were held at Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico and were officiated by Dr. Bob Dunston of Jellico First Baptist Church.

Interment was at Jellico Cemetery.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Jellico, 545 South Main Street, Jellico, Tennessee 37762.

Llewellyn Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.