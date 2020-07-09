Better Business Bureau warns of resurgence in Social Security scam calls











The Better Business Bureau is cautioning residents in central and eastern Kentucky after learning of a resurgence in the number of Social Security impersonation calls.

According to officials with the BBB in Lexington, the callers inform the individuals that they must call a number to keep their Social Security benefits from being suspended.

“This is an old scam, but is hitting central and eastern Kentucky hard right now,” said Heather Clary, Director of Communications for the BBB serving Central and Eastern Kentucky. “Our staff has taken nearly 10 calls just this morning (Wednesday). These scammers try to frighten senior citizens who depend upon those payments into giving out Social Security numbers and other personal information that can be used for identity theft.”

Clary said most of the callers reporting the scam have been in their 80’s and 90’s, but stated they hung up before providing any information to the scammers.

“We want to alert the public that these calls have picked up again so you can warn loved ones, neighbors and friends to be on the lookout. The Social Security Administration does not call you with threats like this,” Clary said.

BBB officials are advising residents that the Social Security Administration will never call you asking for your Social Security Number, will never ask you to pay anything, and will never threaten your benefits.

In addition, residents are advised not to trust your phone’s caller ID, as scammers are able to us fake IDs when they call your home.

Finally, anyone who receives such a call and is concerned is advised to contact the real Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213.

In addition, such scams may be reported to the BBB’s scam tracker online at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.