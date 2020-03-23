Better Business Bureau warns of online scams in wake of COVID–19 pandemic











The Better Business Bureau is warning residents to be on alert for potential online scams concerning the purchase of surgical masks in the wake of the COVID–19 pandemic.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scam Tracker has received more than two dozen reports from consumers about surgical mask scams being perpetrated online. Most reported losing money to companies who failed to ship them masks. Reported losses were as high as $350.

“Events like this provide scammers a prime opportunity to take advantage of a panicked public,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “If you are going to purchase items online to keep you and your family safe from the virus, make sure you know with whom you are doing business.”

BBB officials stated a Georgia resident reported losing $350 after attempting to purchase 100 masks online. A web domain registry search for the company showed that the website was established on Feb. 25.

“Two days later, they sent an email that they shipped the items. But there was no tracking info,” the person wrote. “It’s been 10 days and no one is answering my emails. I have checked this (website) and they change their products and price every day. The pictures of the masks were totally different from what I bought.”

The BBB has offered several tips to avoid being caught up in COVID–19 scams: