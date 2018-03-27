











Bessie Lee Nelson, 85, of Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at her home.

She was born on January 17, 1933 in Williamsburg, to the late Frank Gibson and Susie (Ball) Gibson.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Nelson; sons, David Lee Nelson and Paul Nelson; and daughters, Linda Heatherly and Mildred Elswick.

She is survived by six daughters, Charlotte Segars of Cartersville, GA, Susie Blakley (Danny), Patricia Williams (Roy) of Williamsburg, Lois White, Barbara Heatherly (James), and Patsy Jeffers all of Williamsburg; three sons, Billy Nelson of Acworth, GA, Charles Nelson and Arnold Nelson both of Williamsburg; 38 grandchildren; sister, Dalphine Llewellyn of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dillard Cupp officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Sunny Hill Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.