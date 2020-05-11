Beshear urges people to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing in Corbin











For the third press briefing in a row Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear again mentioned Corbin during his daily 5 p.m. COVID-19 press briefing.

Beshear is encouraging southeastern Kentucky residents to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing that Kroger will be doing with drive-thru testing on Tuesday, May 12, through Thursday, May 14, in Corbin.

“Remember when we used to say I want that day where everybody who wants a test can get a test? Well that day has come. It is here. We need you to take advantage of it. Specifically for this next week for our Kroger drive-thru sites … We need the Corbin area to sign up. We are close to being full this Tuesday, but Wednesday and Thursday combined we have 800 or 900 spots available,” Beshear said.

“We need this and every other area of the commonwealth to sign up. So please, if you are in the Corbin area, if you are anywhere between an hour or a couple of hours from there please sign up. We need to use every single one of these tests … Let’s make sure we use every test in every region.”

The testing will take place at The Arena in Corbin.

You must register online at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.