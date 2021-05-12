Beshear to lift restrictions May 28
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that more than 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 or older have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and he announced that on May 28, the state will lift the curfew on restaurants and bars and allow bar seating.
As of Monday, May 10, 1,875,554 people had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine in Kentucky.
Whitley County
The Whitley County Health Department announced four additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,791.
There are currently 18 active cases, of which two are hospitalized.
With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 11.4.
Laurel County
The Laurel County Health Department announced the county’s COVID data for May 3 through May 9 on Monday.
The department reported a total of 68 new cases during that time.
The Laurel County Health Department also reported an additional COVID-19 related death bringing the counties total to 74
The county’s COVID–19 incidence rate, as of Tuesday, stands at 12.2.
Knox County
The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced seven additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,697.
Three of the new cases involved children, officials stated.
There are currently 21 active cases in Knox County.
With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 5.5.
Bell County
The Bell County Health Department announced four additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,086 on Tuesday.
There are currently eight active cases, of which one is hospitalized.
With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 2.7.
Statewide
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 758 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 449,864.
Beshear reported 23 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,620.
Beshear said 415 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 109 are in intensive care.
As of Tuesday, seven of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.
Forty-one counties are orange zones.
Seventy counties are yellow zones.
Ballard and Cumberland counties are green zones.
Powell County has the highest incidence rate at 50.9.