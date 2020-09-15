









Bertha Wells, age 68, of the Maple Creek Community in Williamsburg, KY, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Pikeville Medical Center. She was born July 26, 1952 in Whitley County, KY to the late Elbert and Nina Mae Rains Monhollen. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Kathleen Jones, and one brother, Elbert Monhollen, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Elmer Wells of Williamsburg, KY; one daughter, Crystal Holland (Jamie) of Williamsburg, KY; three children that she raised: Matthew Jones, MacKenzie Jones, and Bradley Hamblin; three brothers, Stanley Monhollen (George Ann) of Toledo, OH, Michael Monhollen (Geneva) of Williamsburg, KY, and Riley Monhollen (Imogene) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 17, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Roehrich and Rev. Roger Wells officiating. Interment will be in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the funeral hour Thursday, September 17, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.