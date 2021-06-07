









Bertha Elizabeth “Betty” Carithers, age 91, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. She was born October 23, 1929 in Miami, Florida.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Paul “Herb” Carithers; parents, Elmer and Iola Carey Court; and brother, James Court.

She is survived by her sons, Herb Carithers and wife Karen, Tim Carithers and wife Debbie, and Jon Fred Carithers and wife Debbie; daughter, Beth Thompson and husband Doug; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bonney Court; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Don Jehle officiating.

Burial to follow in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community), Jellico, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.