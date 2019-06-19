









Berry Ralph Lawson Sr. passed away May 27, 2019.

Born in Rockholds, Kentucky (Imperial Hollow, Whitley County) on October 8, 1935.

Berry Ralph joined the Air Force after graduating high school in 1952, becoming a member a flight crew during the Korean War.

He went to Cleveland State on the GI Bill and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He later met and married Ellen Mae Pajcic in 1958. He lost his beloved wife 53 years later in 2013.

Berry Ralph is survived by three of five children, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He also has a large extended family in Kentucky and Ohio

Berry Ralph had an amazing career that spanned decades, culminating in become the President of Hydro South Inc. in Atlanta GA.

Berry Ralph earned his pilot’s license, was an avid golfer, and loved fishing and hunting.

During the final year of his life he was dedicated to historic preservation efforts in Whitley County Ky.

Berry Ralph Lawson came from the humblest of beginnings in Rockholds and had a remarkable personal and professional life. He always believed that anyone can overcome poverty and adversity through education and hard work.

Graveside services were held at the Lawson Family Cemetery on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

This announcement is a courtesy of Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky.