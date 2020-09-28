









Bernice M. Renfro, age 91, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 14, 1929 in Whitley County, KY to the late Lonzo and Florence West Meadors. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Renfro; a son, John E. Renfro, Jr.; three sisters, Arlene Huddleston of Knoxville, TN, Kathleen Sharpe of Williamsburg, KY, and Imogene Henegar of Ocalla, FL.

She was a member of First Methodist Church in Williamsburg, KY, a retired Whitley County School District teacher, and a past president of Renfro Supply Company.

She is survived by her daughter; Rhonda Naumann (George) of Williamsburg, KY; three grandchildren, Chris Naumann of Cheyenne, WY, Dustin Naumann (Dorothy) of Vero Beach, FL, and Rianna Singleton (Justin) of Williamsburg, KY; four great-grandchildren, Clara, Evan, Rose and George Naumann of Vero Beach, FL; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Graveside service was held Sunday, September 27, at Highland Park Cemetery Davis Addition with Zach Davis officiating. Interment was in Highland Park Cemetery Davis Addition.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Post Polio Health International, 50 Crestwood Executive CTR STE 44, St. Louis, MO 63126. Or, First Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 345 S 5th Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.