









Bernice King Harmon, age 87, of Anderson, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 05, 2020 at the Lindberg Crossing Senior Living in Anderson, Indiana. She was born July 03, 1932 in Clairfield, Tennessee.

Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Harmon; daughter, Lori Douglas; parents, Milford and Lettie Grady King; brothers, Milford King, Jr., Kenneth King and Earl King; and sister, Toni King Duvall.

She is survived by her nieces, Traci Goode and husband, Tim, and Sharon Wood; nephews, David Duvall, Joshua Duvall, Tim King and Jeff Harmon; brother-in-law, Al Duvall; in addition to a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

Private graveside service was held Wednesday, March 11, in the Woodlawn Cemetery (Lafollette, Tennessee) with Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.