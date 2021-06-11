









Berle Eugene Gabbard, 78, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Cleveland, Tennessee.

He became a very good pool player at a very young age. He was one of the first pool hustlers to come out of Corbin, Kentucky. He took his talents all over the United States and became a legend in the world of billiards. He also was the former proprietor of the Knoxville Billiards Club and Gulf Coast Billiards.

Berle was a kindhearted person that helped a lot of people when they were in need.

He is preceded in death by his son, Chuck Gabbard; father, Lucien Gabbard; mother, Elizabeth Gabbard; and brother, Don Gabbard.

He is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Gabbard and Hope Wick; son, Robert O’marrah; sister, Sue Griffin and brother-in-law Tim; brother, Lonnie Petrey; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; special cousin, Peggy Cordier; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Berle’s wishes were to be cremated.