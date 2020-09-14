









Benny Ray Phipps, 75, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Corbin, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, September 14, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Stevie Hughes, Claude Medlin, and Greg Medlin officiating. Burial will follow in Phipps Cemetery at Gray. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.