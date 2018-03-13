











Benny Ray Dinsmore, 67, of Corbin, passed away Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Baptist Health Corbin.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and former assembly line worker at Chrysler.

Benny was an avid fan of UK athletics and had coached little league football for more than 35 years. He enjoyed 1950s music and watching classic black and white movies.

He was preceded in death by his father John Dinsmore and his sister Patsy Helton and her husband Jerry.

Survivors include his daughters: Dawn Connolly (Megan) and Jennifer Dinsmore; a grandson Travis Connolly; brothers Burchel Hammons and Paul Hammons; and his mother Billie Pace.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday and the funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Cook officiating.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

