









Bennie Wayne Smith, 70 of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Baptist Health Corbin.

He was born June 9, 1949 in Whitley County, KY, to the late Samuel Claude and Rhoda Hamblin Smith.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Smith; one son, Russell Smith; two sisters, Ella Mae Lawson and Marie Powers; one brother; Joe Smith.

Bennie was the founder of Smiths Towing. He was also one of the founders of the Patterson Creek Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Smith of Williamsburg; five stepchildren, Michael Powers (Georgetta), Mitchell Powers (Ruby), Nellie Powers (Vernon), Darlene Branson (Johnny), Cecil Ray Griffith, all of Williamsburg; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; special friends, Donald Powers and Danny Powers of Williamsburg, KY.

The funeral service was held Friday, September 6, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jerome McCullah and Rev. Michael Powers officiating.

Interment was in the Smith Family Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.