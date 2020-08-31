









Mr. Benjamin Lee Cox, age 56, of Eagan, Tennessee, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born August 17, 1964 in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Ben was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Louise Osborne Cox; brother, Paul Wayne Cox; father-in-law, Carl Fox; and mother-in-law, Betsy Terry Fox.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Fox Cox; children, Benjamin Paul Cox and wife Bridget, Steven Tyler Cox, and Stacy Cox; grandchildren, James Benjamin Elijah Cox and Abah June Pittman; father, Troy Cox; brother, Tommy Cox and wife Connie; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Sunday, August 30, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lonnie Ray Woods and Rev. Randall Chadwell officiating. Burial will be held at 12 noon today – Monday, August 31, in the Cox Family Cemetery (Eagan).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.