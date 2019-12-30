Benfield named new code enforcement officer in Corbin











Just shy of three months since Mike Mahan stepped down as Corbin’s code enforcement officer, the position will be officially filled as Lawrence Benefield begins his tenure on Jan. 2.

“I look at this job as a way to grow,” said Benfield, who has spent 10 years in residential construction.

As a Lily native, Benfield said he spent a lot of time in Corbin over the years and would like to contribute to making it a more attractive community to residents and visitors alike.

“I feel like I can make a difference,” Benfield said.

“Corbin has a lot of potential. I want to help make the city look its best,” he said.

Benfield said his priority would be to introduce himself to the residents and to get out into the community to see what issues he will need to address.

“We will have an open door policy for those who have questions, concerns, or complaints,” Benfield said.

“We look forward to working with you,” Mayor Suzie Razmus told Benfield after his hiring was announced at the regular city commission meeting Dec. 16.

City Manager Marlon Sams said city officials had conducted several interviews in an effort to fill the position left vacant when Mahan resigned on Oct. 7.