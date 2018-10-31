Benefit concert, 5K planned for Whitley senior battling cancer













A Whitley County High School Senior is fighting for his life and family, friends and the community are hosting multiple events to support him and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Jared Wilson was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in late August and began regular trips to Cincinnati for chemotherapy.

In response to the diagnosis, #TeamJared was formed, with t-shirts being printed and sold through the Whitley County School System. In addition, a benefit concert, and 5K race have been organized to support the family and the hospital.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, the concert, headlined by local band County Wide, will be held at The Corbin Center.

Among the band members is bassist Anthony Campbell, Jared’s uncle.

“It is something that we have been thinking about doing for a while. I talked to Jared and he said yes, as long as it wasn’t all about him. He wanted it to be about Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as well,” Campbell said.

“The care he has received at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has been exceptional,” said Tammy Wilson, Jared’s mother. “They provide non-traditional treatments for the patients, including physical therapy, music therapy, game therapy, etc.”

Wilson said as part of the music therapy, Jared has had the opportunity to learn to play the guitar when he has felt well enough.

Joining County Wide for the event will be bands Frontier and Eight Daze Sober, whom Campbell said were eager to help with the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted. In addition, a silent auction will be held, and the #TeamJared t-shirts will be available for sale.

The t-shirts were designed by family friend Tammy Brown to raise money for Jared’s treatment expenses.

The shirts feature the hashtag #FearNot, which Tammy Wilson explained is in reference to the Bible verse found in Isaiah 41:10.

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand,” the verse reads.

Everyone who attends the concert will receive a free #TeamJared/Fear Not wristband.

The “Fear Not 5k” will be held on Nov. 17 at Corbin High School.

The event is being organized by the Corbin High School Biomed Club. The cost of registration is $10 without a t-shirt and $20 with a t-shirt.

Registration is available online at: https://google/forms/sHo3dAlcbss6DC5z1 or by contacting any of the following: debra.theodore@corbin.kyschools.us, amber.damron@corbin.kyschools.us, or marsee.huffman@corbin.kyschools.us.

All proceeds will be given directly to Jared.

Tammy Wilson explained that Jared has been involved in the cross country and academic teams at Whitley County. As a result, he has become friends with many of the students at Corbin.

“The group hosts a yearly community service event. This year, some of the students in the club requested a 5k fundraiser to benefit Jared,” Tammy Wilson said.

“The support has been overwhelming,” she went on to say.

“We humbly ask for continuing prayers during Jared’s recovery,” she added.