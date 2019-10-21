









Ben C. Bunch, age 89, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

He was born on October 24, 1929 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Therman Bunch and Cora (Vanderpool) Bunch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Therman and Cora (Vanderpool) Bunch; wife, Lucy (Moses) Bunch; and son, Robert Bunch. He was a member of Little Wolf Creek Church of God and an avid farmer his entire life.

He is survived by his son, Calvin Bunch of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Rachel Bunch Agee of Georgetown, Brandon Bunch of Georgetown, and Chris Bunch of Williamsburg; three great-grandchildren, Ellen Agee, Bailee Bunch, and Layne Agee; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 10:30 am until the funeral hour on Wednesday, October 23 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 23 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marion Cook officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Little Wolf Creek Church of God Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.