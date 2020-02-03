









Belva Goins, 82, of Rockholds passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at her home. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Goins

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 3, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 A.M.–1 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.