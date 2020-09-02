Bell, Laurel, McCreary, Whitley and Knox counties all report new COVID-19 cases Wednesday











New COVID-19 cases in Bell, Laurel, McCreary, Whitley and Knox counties continued to increase Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which all involved long term care cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported nine new cases Tuesday, which were all long-term care cases, two new cases Monday, two new cases Sunday, two new cases Saturday, four new cases Friday, and five new cases Thursday.

Bell County has had a total of 412 COVID-19 cases with four people currently hospitalized, a 59-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, a 66-year-old female, and a 75-year-old male.

On Aug. 31, Bell County reported its 11th COVID-19 death, which involved a 77-year-old male. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 68-91.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which ranged in age from a 39-year-old to an 86-year-old.

Wednesday’s new cases include: a 60-year-old male, a 60-year-old female, a 70-year-old female, a 67-year-old female, an 86-year-old female, a 39-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, and a 52-year-old female. None of Wednesday’s new cases are hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported four new cases Tuesday, six new cases Monday, four new cases Sunday, 10 new cases Saturday, five new cases Friday, and 12 new cases Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 574 cases, including: 421 recovered cases, and 148 active cases, of which 12 are currently hospitalized.

Laurel County has had five COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent death happening on Aug. 6.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 552 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 574 Laurel County cases, 65 patients were under the age of 18, 132 patients were ages 18-30, 97 patients were ages 31-40, 75 patients were ages 41-50, 88 patients were ages 51-60, 78 patients were ages 61-70, 27 patients were ages 71-80 and 12 patients were over age 80.

A total of 12,947 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Aug. 31.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Wednesday, and that four previously diagnosed cases there had been released from isolation.

Wednesday’s new McCreary County cases include: a 43-year-old male, a 49-year-old male, a 35-year-old male, and a 50-year-old male, who are all self-isolated but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Tuesday, three new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Monday, six new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Sunday, one new McCreary County case Saturday, six new cases in McCreary County Friday, and four new cases in McCreary County Thursday.

McCreary County has had a total of 106 COVID-19 cases, including 42 active cases. One active case is hospitalized and the other 41 are self-isolated. 64 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, three new cases Tuesday, four new cases Monday, two new cases Sunday, one new case Friday, and six new cases Thursday.

Whitley County has had a total of 205 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 194 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has 29 active cases, including five people isolated in the hospital, and 24 isolated at home. A total of 174 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Out of the 205 Whitley County cases, 25 patients were under the age of 18, 12 patients were ages 18-20, 40 patients were ages 21-30, 40 patients were ages 31-40, 25 patients were ages 41-50, 24 patients were ages 51-60, 17 patients were ages 61-70, 16 patients were age 71-80, and six patients were over age 80.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, two new cases Tuesday, three new cases Monday, five new cases Friday, and 35 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Knox County has a total of 372 COVID-19 cases, including 55 active cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 362 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Aug. 25.

Out of the first 323 Knox County cases, 37 patients were under the age of 18, 64 patients were ages 18-30, 40 patients were ages 31-40, 45 patients were ages 41-50, 41 patients were ages 51-60, 26 patients were ages 61-70, 33 patients were ages 71-80, and 37 patients were over age 80.

As of Aug. 25, a total of 3,863 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

Statewide cases

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 816 new COVID-19 cases, including 116 cases involving children under age 18, and 18 new deaths.

“Today we have a tough report all the way around,” Beshear said. “Thirty-six deaths in the last three days. That’s what happens when we have the number of cases that we currently have in Kentucky. Let’s make sure that we’re doing better and working even harder.”

Statewide there have been 49,991 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 966 total deaths from the virus. A total of 894,808 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 10,463 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.