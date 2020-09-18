Bell County reports two additional COVID-19 fatalities; Laurel, Bell, Whitley, and Knox counties all report new COVID-19 cases Friday











The Bell County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases Friday, and five new cases Thursday, including two COVID-19 related deaths Thursday.

The deaths mark Bell County’s 15th and 16 COVID-19 related fatalities.

The Bell County Health Department reported its 14th COVID-19 fatality on Sept. 11, and its 13th COVID-19 fatal on Sept. 10. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-97.

The Bell County Health Department reported three new individual COVID-19 cases Wednesday, four new individual cases Tuesday, two new individual cases Monday, no new cases Sunday, and three new individual cases Saturday.

Bell County has had a total of 460 COVID-19 cases with seven people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 49-93.

Bell County currently has 42 active cases, including: 10 active individual cases and 32 active long-term care cases.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, one of whom is hospitalized.

Friday’s new cases involve: a 33-year-old male, 50-year-old male (hospitalized), a 30-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, a 34-year-old female, a 67-year-old male, a 30-year-old female, a five-month-old female, a 71-year-old female, a 42-year-old female, a 53-year-old male and a 15-year-old male.

The Laurel County Health Department also reported Friday that 28 COVID-19 cases had recovered.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 11 new cases Wednesday, seven new cases Tuesday, five new cases Monday, seven new cases Sunday, and six new cases Saturday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 725 COVID-19 cases, including: 536 recovered cases, and 181 active cases, of which 14 are currently hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its eighth COVID-19 death on Sept. 15, which involved a 73-year-old female.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 703 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 725 Laurel County cases, 83 patients were under the age of 18, 157 patients were ages 18-30, 114 patients were ages 31-40, 108 patients were ages 41-50, 110 patients were ages 51-60, 100 patients were ages 61-70, 38 patients were ages 71-80 and 15 patients were over age 80.

A total of 14,938 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Sept. 14.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases Friday, four new cases Thursday, 11 new cases Wednesday, 11 new cases Tuesday, and 11 new cases Monday.

Whitley County has had a total of 282 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 271 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has 71 active cases, including six people isolated in the hospital, and 65 isolated at home. A total of 209 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Out of the 282 Whitley County cases, 29 patients were under the age of 18, 18 patients were ages 18-20, 58 patients were ages 21-30, 49 patients were ages 31-40, 38 patients were ages 41-50, 33 patients were ages 51-60, 25 patients were ages 61-70, 21 patients were age 71-80, and 11 patients were over age 80.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including three cases involving children, three new cases Thursday, seven new cases Wednesday, five new cases Tuesday, and nine new cases Monday.

Knox County has a total of 439 COVID-19 cases, including 56 active cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 429 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Aug. 25.

Out of the first 376 Knox County cases, 42 patients were under the age of 18, 99 patients were ages 18-30, 41 patients were ages 31-40, 48 patients were ages 41-50, 44 patients were ages 51-60, 28 patients were ages 61-70, 36 patients were ages 71-80, and 38 patients were over age 80.

As of Sept. 8, a total of 4,361 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Thursday, two new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Wednesday, one new COVID-19 case in McCreary County Tuesday, three new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Monday, and no new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday or Sunday in McCreary County.

McCreary County has had a total of 134 COVID-19 cases, including 16 active cases. One case is hospitalized and the remainder are all self-isolated. 118 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

(Editor’s Note: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which McCreary County is a part of, doesn’t typically provide COVID-19 updates until the evenings and sometimes late in the evening. This story will be updated Saturday morning with McCreary County’s Friday totals.)

Statewide cases

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 777 new COVID-19 cases, of which 97 cases involved children ages 18 and younger, and eight new deaths.

“The choices we make are going to determine how many people we lose going forward,” said Beshear. “There’s still so much work to do, and Kentucky lives are on the line.”

Statewide there have been 60,128 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,101 total deaths from the virus. A total of 1,115,105 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 11,168 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.