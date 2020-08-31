Bell County reports second COVID-19 fatality over a four-day period Monday











Three days after announcing the county’s 10th COVID-19 death Friday, the Bell County Health Department announced the county’s 11th death Monday afternoon, which was a 77-year-old male. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 68-91.

The Bell County Health Department also reported two new COVID-19 cases Monday, two new cases Sunday, two new cases Saturday, four new cases Friday, five new cases Thursday, 13 new cases Wednesday, and one new case Tuesday.

Bell County now has 89 active cases, including five who are hospitalized: a 66-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, a 75-year-old male, a 59-year-old male, and a 66-year-old female.

Bell County has had a total of 393 COVID-19 cases, including 304 people, who have recovered.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday, which ranged in age from a three-year-old to a 79-year-old. None of them are hospitalized.

There were six new cases Monday, including: a 57-year-old male, a 26-year-old female, a 40-year-old male, a 21-year-old male, a 13-year-old male, and a 42-year-old female.

There were four new cases Sunday, including: a 44-year-old female, a 64-year-old female, a 66-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male.

There were 10 new cases Saturday, including: a three-year-old male, a 79-year-old male, a 65-year-old female, a 63-year-old male, a 29-year-old male, a 20-year-old female, a 32-year-old female, a 52-year-old female, a 33-year-old female, and a 55-year-old female.

The Laurel County Health Department reported five new cases Friday, 12 new cases Thursday, 15 new cases Wednesday, and five new cases Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 562 cases, including: 421 recovered cases, and 136 active cases, of which 10 are currently hospitalized.

Laurel County has had five COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent death happening on Aug. 6.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 540 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 562 Laurel County cases, 65 patients were under the age of 18, 131 patients were ages 18-30, 96 patients were ages 31-40, 74 patients were ages 41-50, 85 patients were ages 51-60, 75 patients were ages 61-70, 26 patients were ages 71-80 and 10 patients were over age 80.

A total of 12,947 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Aug. 31.

McCreary County

On Monday, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County, including: a 46-year-old male, who is self-isolated and asymptomatic, and a 71-year-old female and an 87-year-old male, who are both self-isolated but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department also reported Monday that six cases had been released from isolation.

On Sunday, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County, which ranged in age from a 17-year-old to an 87-year-old.

Sunday’s new McCreary County cases included: a 72-year-old male, a 17-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, and an 87-year-old male, who are all self-isolated but still symptomatic. The new McCreary County cases also included: a 47-year-old male and a 64-year-old female, who are both self-isolated and asymptomatic.

Officials also announced Sunday that one McCreary County case had been released from isolation.

On Saturday, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported one new McCreary County case, which involved a 21-year-old female, who is self-isolated and still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Friday, four new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Thursday, eight new cases in McCreary County Wednesday, and three new cases in McCreary County Tuesday.

McCreary County has had a total of 99 COVID-19 cases, including 39 active cases, who are all self-isolated. 60 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, including one positive involving a child.

The Knox County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday, 35 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including a cluster of 27 positive cases associated with Union College, and two new cases Tuesday.

The Knox County Health Department reported its 11th COVID-19 fatality Friday.

Knox County has a total of 368 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 358 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Out of Knox County’s first 323 cases, 227 had recovered, and 86 cases were still active as of Aug. 25.

Out of the first 323 Knox County cases, 37 patients were under the age of 18, 64 patients were ages 18-30, 40 patients were ages 31-40, 45 patients were ages 41-50, 41 patients were ages 51-60, 26 patients were ages 61-70, 33 patients were ages 71-80, and 37 patients were over age 80.

As of Aug. 25, a total of 3,863 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday, which brings the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases in Whitley County to 200.

The Whitley County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case Friday, six new cases Thursday, five new cases Wednesday, and four new cases Tuesday.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 189 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Out of the first 194 Whitley County cases, 22 patients were under the age of 18, 11 patients were ages 18-20, 39 patients were ages 21-30, 40 patients were ages 31-40, 24 patients were ages 41-50, 23 patients were ages 51-60, 14 patients were ages 61-70, 15 patients were age 71-80, and six patients were over age 80.

Statewide cases

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 381 new COVID-19 cases, including 43 cases involving children under age 18, and three new deaths.

On Sunday, Beshear reported 462 new COVID-19 cases, including 79 cases involving children under age 18, and nine new deaths.

On Saturday, Beshear reported 825 new COVID-19 cases, including 145 cases involving children under age 18, and three new deaths.

“Unfortunately, today, I’m reporting the fourth-highest number of positives for COVID-19 that we’ve reported since our first case on March 6,” Beshear said Saturday. “Thankfully, our positivity rate is still below five at 4.59%.”

Statewide there have been 48,396 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 933 total deaths from the virus. A total of 877,443 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 10,375 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.

Red-Yellow Zone

The White House Coronavirus Task Force’s Aug. 30 report for Kentucky indicates that the state has 14 counties in the red zone, including, Knox County. The Aug. 30 report also indicates that 45 Kentucky counties are in the yellow zone, including Laurel, Bell, McCreary and Whitley counties.

Being in the red zone indicates more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population were diagnosed last week in those counties, while the yellow zone indicates a rate of 10 – 100 new cases per 100,000 population.