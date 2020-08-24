Bell County reports ninth COVID-19 fatality Monday; Bell, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Whitley counties all report new COVID-19 cases Monday











The Bell County Health Department reported some good news and some bad news Monday afternoon. The good news was that Bell County reported no new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The bad news was that Bell County announced its ninth COVID-19 death Monday, which involved a 70-year-old male. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 68 to 85.

The Bell County Health Department reported one new case Sunday, one new case Saturday, two new cases Friday, nine new cases Thursday, five new cases Wednesday, and three new cases Tuesday.

Bell County now has 66 active cases, including seven who are hospitalized: a 66-year-old male, an 83-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, a 75-year-old male, a 94-year-old female, a 59-year-old male, and a 94-year-old male.

Bell County has had a total of 364 COVID-19 cases, including 298 people, who have recovered.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported Monday that 10 new COVID-19 cases had been diagnosed between Saturday and Monday, which ranged in age from a 12-year-old to a 71-year-old. None of the 10 cases are hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases Monday, five new cases Sunday, and three new cases Saturday.

Monday’s new cases include a 71-year-old male and a 38-year-old female.

Sunday’s cases include: a 60-year-old male, a 56-year-old female, a 54-year-old female, a 12-year-old female, and a 44-year-old female.

Saturday’s new cases include: a 21-year-old female, a 67-year-old male, and a 19-year-old male.

The Laurel County Health Department reported four new cases Friday, six new cases Thursday, eight new cases Wednesday, and nine new cases Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 505 cases, including: 359 recovered cases, and 141 active cases, of which nine are currently hospitalized.

Laurel County has had five COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent death happening on Aug. 6.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 483 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 505 Laurel County cases, 56 patients were under the age of 18, 120 patients were ages 18-30, 84 patients were ages 31-40, 70 patients were ages 41-50, 75 patients were ages 51-60, 65 patients were ages 61-70, 25 patients were ages 71-80 and 10 patients were over age 80.

A total of 12,013 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Aug. 24.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Monday, which ranged in age from a 10-year-old to a 57-year-old.

Monday’s new McCreary County cases include: a 54-year-old female, a 57-year-old male, a 55-year-old female, a 55-year-old male, a 25-year-old male, a 40-year-old male, a 10-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, and a 24-year-old female. All nine are self-isolated but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department also announced Monday that one McCreary County case had been released from isolation.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported three new cases in McCreary County Sunday. These new cases include: a 51-year-old female, a 78-year-old male, and an 89-year-old male, who are all self-isolated but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department also reported Sunday that one McCreary County case had been released from isolation.

There was one new COVID-19 case reported in McCreary County Friday, which involved a 60-year-old female, who is self-isolated but still symptomatic.

McCreary County has had a total of 68 COVID-19 cases, including 17 active cases, 16 of whom are self-isolated and one who is hospitalized. 51 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases Monday, including one child testing positive.

The Knox County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases Friday, three new cases Thursday, five new cases Wednesday, and nine new cases Tuesday.

Knox County has a total of 323 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 313 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

The Knox County Health Department reported its 10th COVID-19 fatality on Aug. 21.

As of Aug. 13, 84 cases were still active and 172 had recovered.

Out of the first 265 Knox County cases, 28 patients were under the age of 18, 51 patients were ages 18-30, 33 patients were ages 31-40, 31 patients were ages 41-50, 37 patients were ages 51-60, 22 patients were ages 61-70, 29 patients were ages 71-80, and 34 patients were over age 80.

As of Aug. 14, a total of 3,540 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported four new cases COVID-19 Monday with two cases having been reported on Sunday and the other two cases having been reported Monday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases Friday, two new cases Thursday, and no new cases either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Whitley County has had a total of 178 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 167 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has a total of 17 active COVID-19 cases, including three people isolated in the hospital, and 14 isolated at home. A total of 159 cases have been released from isolation.

Out of the 178 Whitley County cases, 22 patients were under the age of 18, 10 patients were ages 18-20, 35 patients were ages 21-30, 37 patients were ages 31-40, 23 patients were ages 41-50, 19 patients were ages 51-60, 14 patients were ages 61-70, 14 patients were age 71-80, and four patients were over age 80.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Statewide cases

On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 814 new COVID-19 cases, including 17 children ages five and under, and eight new deaths.

On Sunday, Beshear reported 467 new COVID-19 cases, including 15 children ages five and under, and nine new deaths.

On Monday, Beshear reported 373 new COVID-19 cases, and four new deaths.

Statewide there have been 43,899 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 885 total deaths from the virus. A total of 822,904 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 9,544 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.