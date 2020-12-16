Bell County reports its second COVID-19 fatality in three days Wednesday











The Bell County Health Department reported its second COVID-19 related death this week on Wednesday afternoon. It was the 30th related COVID-19 death in Bell County.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 29th COVID-19 related death Monday. The fatalities have ranged in age from 56-97.

The Bell County Health Department announced 22 new individual COVID-19 cases Wednesday and five new long term care cases, which brings the county’s total to 1,585 cases.

There are currently 152 active individual cases and 16 active long term care cases, of which five total people are hospitalized, who range in age from 59-80.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 38 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,967.

There are currently 390 active cases, of which nine are hospitalized. A total of 1,558 people have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has had 19 COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent fatality being reported on Dec. 7.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 47 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,190.

There are currently 1,320 active cases, of which 31 are hospitalized. A total of 1,841 cases have recovered.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported that 28 of the active cases came from within congregate settings.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its 15th confirmed COVID-19 death Dec. 15. The individual was a 77-year-old female.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 25 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including one child, bringing the county’s total to 1,624 cases.

There are currently 242 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,898 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 230,693.

Beshear reported 23 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,262.

Beshear said 1,793 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, of which 460 are in intensive care.

There have been a total of 3,175,868 COVID-19 tests performed in Kentucky.