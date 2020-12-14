Bell County reports its 29th COVID-19 related fatality Monday











The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 29th COVID-19 related death Monday. The Bell County Health Department reported its 28th COVID-related death on Dec. 8. The fatalities have ranged in age from 56-97.

The Bell County Health Department announced 13 new individual cases Monday and three new long term care cases, 10 new cases Sunday, and 23 new cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total to 1,544 cases.

There are currently 142 active individual cases and 11 active long term care cases, of which eight total people are hospitalized, who range in age from 59-84.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 74.6.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 80 additional COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday.

30 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, 27 new cases Sunday, and 23 new cases Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 1,870.

There are currently 340 active cases, of which nine are hospitalized. A total of 1,511 people have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has had 19 COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent fatality being reported on Dec. 7.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 94.5.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 90 additional COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday of which only one of the new cases is hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department announced 37 additional cases of COVID–19 on Monday, 28 new cases Sunday, and 25 new cases Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 3,072.

There are currently 1,262 active cases, of which 27 are hospitalized. A total of 1,782 cases have recovered.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported that 28 of the active cases came from within congregate settings.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its 14th confirmed COVID-19 death on Dec. 10, and its 13th confirmed COVID-19 death on Dec. 4.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 56.1.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 52 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including five children, bringing the county’s total to 1,565.

A total of 10 of the cases came from a congregated setting.

There are currently 216 active cases in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 65.1.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,802 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 224,890.

Beshear reported 17 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,224.

Beshear said 1,712 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, of which 441 are in intensive care.

There have been a total of 3,145,504 COVID-19 tests performed in Kentucky.

As of Monday, 118 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.