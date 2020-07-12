Bell County reports four new COVID-19 cases Sunday











The Bell County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 cases Sunday afternoon raising the total number of cases in Bell County to 108.

On Saturday afternoon, the Bell County Health Department announced that there were seven new cases, on Friday it reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, it reported four new cases Thursday, seven new cases Wednesday, 11 new cases Tuesday, and 12 new cases Monday.

Currently there are 91 active cases, out of which three people are hospitalized including: a 63-year-old male, a 50-year-old female, and a 74-year-old female.

A total of 17 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Bell County.

Bell County was one of the last counties in the state to report a positive COVID-19 case with its first positive case reported on May 16. Prior to June 29, Bell County had only reported eight positive COVID-19 cases, and since that time a total of 100 additional cases have been reported.

Knox County

Late Friday evening, the Knox County Health Department reported that seven additional Knox County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

“As everyone continues to enjoy this summertime weather, we cannot encourage the community enough to always use proper preventative measures. Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, cover your cough, and stay home if you feel sick. We have been notified of seven residents testing positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of positives for Knox County to 102. The threat to the community is low. All epidemiological tracing and contact information have been conducted with these cases. Any close contacts will be notified by the Knox County Health Department,” said Knox County Health Department Director Rebecca Rains.

The Knox County Health Department announced five deaths Tuesday, that were tied to five patients at Christian Health Center, who tested positive for COVID-19. All five patients had pre-existing conditions.

On Wednesday, the Knox County Health Department announced some good news in the form of 22 positive COVID-19 cases that have now fully recovered, and that all close contacts have completed their isolation and quarantine time.

On Thursday, the Knox County Health Department reported three additional cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 92 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Out of the first 75 Knox County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, seven patients were ages 18-30, eight patients were ages 31-40, eight patients were ages 41-50, five patients were ages 51-60, five patients were ages 61-70, 12 patients were age 71-80, and 29 patients were over age 80.

So far there have been a total of 1,828 people tested for COVID-19 in Knox County, according to a graphic released by the health department.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported two additional probable cases of COVID-19 in Whitley County residents Friday afternoon.

“The cases are probable (rather than confirmed) because of the use of antigen testing. This brings our total to 42 cases. We also have released 10 individuals from isolation leaving us with 10 active cases,” the Whitley County Health Department said in a release.

A confirmed case means that a PCR test has identified virus genetic material, which usually comes from nose or mouth swabs, according to a graphic from the Whitley County Health Department.

A probable case is defined as a person meeting clinical criteria and epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19; or a person meeting presumptive laboratory evidence and either clinical criteria or epidemiologic evidence; or a person meeting vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Monday afternoon, the Whitley County Health Department reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and four new probable cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation.

Since June 8, Whitley County has had 31 additional cases diagnosed, including 21 cases diagnosed since June 29.

Out of the 10 active cases, nine people are isolating at home, and one is isolating in the hospital.

So far, the majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 42 Whitley County cases, three patients were under the age of 18, 15 patients were ages 18-30, eight patients were ages 31-40, six patients were ages 41-50, two patients were ages 51-60, four patients were ages 61-70, and four patients were age 71-80.

The Whitley County Health Department also announced Friday that any additional cases over the weekend would be reported on Monday.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced Friday that five new positive COVID-19 cases had been diagnosed, including: a 19-year-old female, a 35-year-old female, a 60-year-old female, a 59-year-old female, and a 45-year-old male. This raises Laurel County’s total number of cases to 202.

Currently, there are a total of 130 active cases, out of which 10 are hospitalized, and 120 are isolating at home.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County out of which 20 people recovered and two died. Since June 9, there have been an additional 180 cases reported there, including a third fatality, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the Laurel County cases, 20 patients were under the age of 18, 49 patients were ages 18-30, 33 patients were ages 31-40, 24 patients were ages 41-50, 26 patients were ages 51-60, 32 patients were ages 61-70, 11 patients were ages 71-80, and seven patients were over age 80.

A total of 4,829 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of July 6.

The Laurel County Health Department is no longer releasing COVID-19 figures on the weekends, and will release Saturday and Sunday’s totals when Monday’s totals are announced.

Other cases

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported McCreary County’s 18th COVID-19 on June 27.

As of July 6, there are no active McCreary County cases.

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported Sunday afternoon that 277 newly reported cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, including three new deaths.

Statewide, there have been 19,389 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 625 total deaths from the virus. At least 475,983 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and 5,322 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.