Bell County reports 24th COVID-19 fatality Wednesday











The Bell County Health Department announced its 24th COVID-19 fatality Wednesday. All deaths have ranged in age from 62-97.

The Bell County Health Department reported 11 new individual cases Wednesday, 17 new cases Tuesday, 18 new cases Monday, two new cases Sunday, two new cases Saturday, 17 new cases Friday, and six new cases Thursday.

Bell County has had a total of 1,102 COVID-19 cases with four people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 59-78.

Bell County currently has 91 active individual cases, and eight active cases from the Bell County Forestry Camp, including seven inmates and one new staff member.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 49 new cases Tuesday, 28 new cases Monday, 20 new cases Sunday, 22 new cases Saturday, 48 new cases Friday, and 30 new cases Thursday.

Wednesday’s new cases include: a 24-year-old female, another 24-year-old female, a 63-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, a 13-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 62-year-old female, a 79-year-old male, a seven-month-old female, a 49-year-old female, a 40-year-old male, a 29-year-old female, a 49-year-old female, a 53-year-old female, a 22-year-old male, a 33-year-old female, a 50-year-old female, an 81-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, a 46-year-old female, a 12-year-old female, a 23-year-old female, a 28-year-old male, a 20-year-old male, a 73-year-old male, a 71-year-old female, a 57-year-old female, a 59-year-old female, a 54-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, a 45-year-old male, a 63-year-old female, a 40-year-old female, a 79-year-old male, a 24-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, a 51-year-old female, an 18-year-old female, a 19-year-old female, a 13-year-old female, a 70-year-old female, a 49-year-old female, and a 76-year-old female, who is hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 2,133 COVID-19 cases, including: 1,353 recovered cases, and 756 active cases, of which 17 are currently hospitalized. A total of seven of the active cases occurred within congregate settings.

Laurel County has reported 11 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths with the most recent confirmed COVID-19 death being reported on Nov. 13.

Out of the 2,133 Laurel County cases, 243 patients were under the age of 18, 438 patients were ages 18-30, 335 patients were ages 31-40, 318 patients were ages 41-50, 316 patients were ages 51-60, 249 patients were ages 61-70, 161 patients were ages 71-80, and 73 patients were over age 80.

A total of 27,279 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Nov. 16.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 17 new cases Tuesday, 23 new cases Monday, six new cases Sunday, two new cases Saturday, 25 new cases Friday, and 21 new cases Thursday.

Whitley County has had a total of 1,175 COVID-19 cases.

Whitley County has 156 active cases, including five people who are hospitalized, and 1,004 cases have been released from isolation.

The Whitley County Health Department reported its 15th COVID-19 fatality on Nov. 12.

Out of the 1,175 Whitley County cases, 108 patients were under the age of 18, 106 patients were ages 18-20, 210 patients were ages 21-30, 146 patients were ages 31-40, 161 patients were ages 41-50, 149 patients were ages 51-60, 116 patients were ages 61-70, 95 patients were age 71-80, and 84 patients were over age 80.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including one new positive case involving a child, 19 new cases Tuesday, 19 new cases Monday, 17 new cases Friday, and 21 new cases between Thursday.

Knox County has had a total of 1,098 COVID-19 cases, including 211 active cases.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has reported a total of 363 COVID-19 cases in McCreary County as of Nov. 17.

Currently, there are 36 active McCreary County cases. Two cases are hospitalized and the remainder are in self-isolation. A total of 326 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious, and there has been one McCreary County COVID-19 fatality.

(Editor’s Note: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which McCreary County is a part of, typically doesn’t post updates on its cases until early to late evening. This is why the previous day’s totals are posted in this story.)

Statewide cases

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,753 new COVID-19 cases, including 292 children ages 18 and under, and 15 new COVID-19 deaths.

Beshear noted that this is the fourth highest day in terms of new positives, and that the five top highest days have all been in the past week. He added that Kentucky is in the midst of exponential growth.

Statewide there have been 144,753 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,712 total deaths from the virus. A total of 2,482,404 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky, and at least 25,058 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.