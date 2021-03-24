Bell County Health Department announces 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths
Whitley, Laurel, Knox and Bell counties all remain in the top 20 counties in Kentucky with COVID-19 incidence rates at 20 or higher.
Whitley County
The Whitley County Health Department announced nine additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,533.
There are currently 81 active cases, of which two are hospitalized.
With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 28.8.
Laurel County
The Laurel County Health Department only announces COVID–19 numbers on Mondays.
With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 20.
Knox County
The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 30 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,428.
Three of the new cases involved children, officials stated.
There are currently 139 active cases in Knox County.
With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 39.4.
Bell County
The Bell County Health Department announced ten additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,909.
There are currently 52 active cases, of which two are hospitalized.
The Bell County Health Department also reported two additional COVID–19 related deaths Tuesday.
With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 22.5.
Statewide
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 893 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 421,999.
Beshear reported 11 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,814.
Beshear said 436 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 93 are in intensive care.
As of Tuesday, nine of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.
Fifty-one counties are orange zones.
Fifty-eight counties are yellow zones.
Carlisle and Fulton counties have the lowest incidence rate at 0.0 which means that they are in the green zone.
Lyon County has the highest incidence rate at 146.2.