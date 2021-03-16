Bell Co. Health Department announces two COVID related deaths Tuesday
The Bell County Health Department sadly announced two new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday. These account for the second and third deaths this week. The total number of COVID related deaths in Bell County is 41.
Whitley County
The Whitley County Health Department announced 10 additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,468.
There are currently 63 active cases, of which one is hospitalized.
With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 17.7.
Laurel County
The Laurel County Health Department only announces COVID updates on Mondays.
The state reported Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 28.4.
Knox County
The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 33 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,336.
Seven of the new cases involved children, officials stated.
There are currently 119 active cases in Knox County.
With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 43.6.
Bell County
The Bell County Health Department reported eight additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,866.
There are currently 52 active cases, of which five are hospitalized.
With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 22.
Statewide
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 819 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 417,412.
Beshear reported 24 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,029.
Beshear said 459 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 110 are in intensive care.
As of Tuesday, nine of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.
Fifty-six counties are orange zones.
Fifty-three counties are yellow zones.
Union and Hickman counties are green zones with incidence rates of 0.
Lyon County has the highest incidence rate at 788.2.