Being old gets me at the head of the COVID vaccination list











By being over 70 years of age I am classified 1b according the Gov. Beshear’s recommendations for a vaccination shot for COVID-19.

The planned vaccination phases are:

Phase 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel

Phase 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age = 70, K-12 school personnel

Phase 1c: Kentuckians age = 60, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers”

I don’t have any problem with the classifications. But I do have problems with those that don’t fit these categories and have already received a vaccination shot.

I have a problem with the senator who called COVID-19 a “hoax” and was an “anti-masker” but was first in line to get a vaccination shot for the virus. I’m all for our former governors and their wives getting a shot, but not before it is their turn according to the vaccination plan. Your life and my life is just as important to our families as any politician’s life.

You had to know that some of the “privileged” would step ahead of us ordinary citizens and get their vaccination shot first.

I would have rather had the school personnel in the 1a category than in 1b. It would seem to me that if our teachers and all school employees got a head start on the vaccination list schools could open more quickly and be safer.

It is hard for us to understand why there have been so many difficulties with the distribution of the vaccine. Our country has shown a weak spot from day one with dealing with this virus.

Like that senator from Iowa, who among others called the virus a “hoax”, it has been fodder to those who have refused to wear a mask and to those who have gathered in large groups without masks.

We have to be smarter than that. Like you, I am tired of being held captive by the virus. I am tired of trying to make a business succeed because of it when much of the problem could have been avoided if people followed the rules.

It is time for “truth” to gain a foothold and overcome the many lies and distortions that we have been fed. And shame on you if you know it is a lie but hold on to it as a way to disrupt our democracy.

Let’s not let this new year repeat the mistakes that we lived through in 2020. We can do better and we must!