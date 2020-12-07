









Becky Lynne Thomas, age 47, of Steven Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. Becky was born on December 12, 1972 in Mariemont, Ohio to Granville and Rhonda Beth (Baudensteck) Petrey. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Bessie Faye Autrey; grandparents, James and Clema Petrey and mother-in-law, Verenda Sharp.

She is survived by her husband, Benny Thomas of Williamsburg; four children, Tabitha Hedquist of Corbin, Scott Thomas of Bowling Green, Skyla Thomas of Williamsburg and Brayden Thomas of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Kyla Mae, Lauren Eva, Trenton, Colton and Landon; her parents, Granville and Rhonda Petrey; five sisters, Diana Hearld (Blaine) of Somerset, Mary Brock (Sammy) of Gray, Betty Glenn (Joe) of Bowling Green, Regina Stanfill of Williamsburg and Becky Kelter of Williamsburg; father and mother-in-law, Lowell and Sandie Thomas of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday, December 10, at Mt. Ash Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 10, at Mt. Ash Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Watson-Lawson Cemetery on Ellison Bend Road, Williamsburg.

Croley Funeral Home will be following the Governor’s Mandate announced on 11/19/2020 regarding attendance due to Covid-19.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.