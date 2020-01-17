









Beatrice Childress Brown, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born the eldest daughter of George and Beulah Childress on March 20, 1930 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by John C. Brown, her devoted husband of 63 years. Their early years of marriage were spent in and around Covington, Ky., but Bea and John lived most of their later years on Kersey Road in Williamsburg, Ky. Bea is also preceded in death by her brothers, Joe Childress and John E. Childress; and a sister, Ruth J. Thomas.

She is survived by Edna Mullis, Christine Hall, Mattie Erion, and Daniel E. Childress. Other survivors include Wayne Thomas, Dewey E. Brown (Dorothy), Dorothy Hillman, Bobbie Brown, Joyce Childress Byrd (Ken), Rena Childress Sester (Jerry) and as many as 100 nieces and nephews who loved Bea as a dear and devoted aunt.

Beatrice is remembered for her many years of service at Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church. She was the eldest niece of Reverend Bill Childress. Bea was a loving caretaker and never failed to remember those who had illnesses, birthdays and anniversaries. She will be missed by all her wonderful friends and neighbors on Kersey Road.

Funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, January 18, at the Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Sester officiating. Interment will be in Cumberland Freewill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1:00 pm until funeral hour on Saturday at the funeral home.

