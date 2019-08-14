‘Beat the Heat’ race set for Friday in W’burg











Want to help out those fighting cancer or help purchase new beds for less fortunate children all while getting a little exercise while you are at it?

This year’s 10th Annual Beat the Heat Color Me Pink one-mile race will take place Friday. Registration will start at 4 p.m. at Bill Woods Park in Williamsburg, and the race will begin at 6 p.m. on the Main Street Bridge.

During the race, volunteers will be throwing pink colored cornstarch on the participants as they complete a one-mile loop around downtown Williamsburg.

There is a $20 entry fee to enter the race. Children ages 12 and under run free.

Proceeds from the race will go to benefit the Tri-County Cancer Coalition, and The B Squad Project.

The Tri-County Cancer Coalition was founded in 1999. Its mission is to reduce the incidents of breast, cervical, lung, testicular, prostate, skin and other forms of cancer in Knox, Whitley and Laurel counties.

The coalition provides special services and supplies to cancer patients, such as free wigs, bandanas, turbans, scarfs, lymphedema sleeves, breast prosthesis, bras, transportation funds, and pertinent literature.

The B Squad Project is a nonprofit 501 (c) 3 tax exempt charity, which started in 2018 to service the children of Whitley County and support them to be the best they can “B!” according to the group’s Facebook page.

The B Squad recently took 53 school age children on $150 back to school shopping sprees at JCPenney in Corbin.

The group’s next project is scheduled for Dec. 7 when they plan to give away 50 beds to less fortunate children. In addition to the beds, the B Squad will also give away mattresses, free bedding and so forth.

You can register for the race online by going to https://runsignup.com/BeattheHeat”ColorMePink”2019 .

Online registration will close at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.