Basketball Sweet 16 bracket draws set for March 10











The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the bracket drawing for the boys and girls Sweet 16 Basketball tournaments will be held at 12:30 p.m. on March 10.

The 16 regions will be seated into the brackets through a random drawing.

The draw show will be televised by the CW Lexington, and will also be streamed online at KHSAA.tv and WKYT.com.

Both tournaments will be held at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

The boys’ tournament will begin March 31 with the championship scheduled for April 3.

The girls’ tournament will begin on April 7 with the championship scheduled for April 10.

The road to Lexington, locally is scheduled to begin with the 50th District Tournament at Williamsburg the week of March 15.

The winner and runner up of the district tournament will advance to compete in the 13th Region Tournament beginning March 22 at The Arena in Corbin. Middlesboro is the host school.