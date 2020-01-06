









Mr. Bart Cleavland Yancey, age 48, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), Tennessee, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born February 3, 1971 in Lafollette, Tennessee.

Bart is survived by: his parents, Larry and Carolyn Terry Yancey; brother, Matthew Yancey and Glenna Welden; sister, Amy Campbell and Clarence Pyle; niece, Mathia Yancey; nephews, Samuel Campbell, Tyler Campbell and Jacob Pyle; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Sunday, January 5 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Dople and Rev. David Chambers officiating. Burial was held Monday, January 6, in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.