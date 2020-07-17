Barbourville’s Daniel Boone Festival cancelled











For the first time in history, the Daniel Boone Festival has been cancelled due to a global pandemic. The number of positive COVID-19 cases increasing in Knox and surrounding counties weighed heavy on committee members and community leaders.

During a regular meeting of the DBF committee Thursday evening, members voted to forego having the festival, which until this year, was Kenucky’s longest, continuous-running festival.

A statement released by the DBF Committee to their Facebook page reads:

July 16, 2020

Press Release From The 2020 Daniel Boone Festival Committee

The Daniel Boone Festival Committee (DBFC) met for their regular July meeting and the major item of discussion was the feasibility of hosting the 2020 Daniel Boone Festival. In a conscious attempt to ensure the safety and health of volunteers, workers and attendees, the Daniel Boone Festival Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event slated to take place October 4-10.

This decision comes after careful consideration and discussion about the continued spread of the corona virus and the countless unknown variables that accompany hosting an event of this size and magnitude.

Putting on a festival of this size is a huge responsibility but pales in comparison to the responsibility we have of ensuring the festival can be done safely for all involved. This decision was not taken lightly and was made with the help and guidance of community leaders, local health and safety officials.

Please know that we understand people are ready to get out and attend events. We are ready for that too! However, we must follow health and safety guidelines put in place to help stop the spread of this virus.

Plans are already underway for the 2021 Daniel Boone Festival and we look forward to seeing all of you there!