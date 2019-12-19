Barbourville man indicted for abusing two children











The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Barbourville man Monday morning for allegedly abusing two children.

The grand jury indicted Andrew Carr, 24, charging him with two counts of for allegedly abusing two male children under the age of 12 years old by intentionally causing torture or cruel punishment, according to his indictment.

Carr allegedly caused visible injuries to the children. He told police that he disciplined both boys by hitting them with his hand and a switch, and that he knew he spanked them too aggressively, Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy John Hill wrote on the arrest citation.