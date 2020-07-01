Barbourville councilman, pharmacist arrested on drug charges











(Story by Jeff Ledington, The Mountain Advocate)

A Barbourville City Councilman was abruptly arrested on federal drug charges last week in relation to a private business he owns and operates.

Calvin Manis, owner of Parkway Pharmacy and a sitting city councilman, was arrested by Drug Enforcement Administration officials last Wednesday afternoon at his place of business. Manis was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance.

Manis was placed in custody of the United States Marshals and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center awaiting a hearing that was set for Tuesday, June 30 at United States District Court in London. At that hearing, Manis was released on bond. Manis’ son-in-law was required to remove all firearms and associated materials from his father-in-law’s residence as a condition of his release.

Manis’ arrest comes after an investigation by DEA Task Force Officer Anthony Janutolo. The affidavit from Janutolo included interviews with witnesses and recorded phone calls with Manis.

Mayor David Thompson issued a statement to The Mountain Advocate following the arrest of Manis by federal agents.

Thompson stated “In Calvin’s almost 20 years as a Barbourville city council member he has done an outstanding job and at no time during the 20 years has his personal life or business life ever had an effect on the job he has done as a council member. At this time, myself and the council as a whole will keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Thompson added that while he and Manis don’t interact frequently outside of the legislative body, “the job he’s done with that has been outstanding for nearly 20 years.”

Manis previously had a run-in with federal authorities in 2008 for illegal firearm sales. As a result of that investigation, he was sentenced to one year in federal prison. He previously served as a city councilman before his arrest, and won election to serve again years later.