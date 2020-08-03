Barbourville City Councilman indicted on federal drug charges











(Story by Jeff Ledington, The Mountain Advocate)

In federal court last week, Barbourville City Councilman and local business owner Calvin Manis was indicted on 16 counts, while another individual, John Pasternak of Barbourville, also faced one count of conspiring to distribute schedule two controlled substances with Manis.

The indictment returned by a federal Grand Jury charges Manis with 15 counts of distributing schedule two controlled substances outside the scope of professional practice. The indictment lists 15 allegedly illegitimate prescriptions being filled between 2016 and 2019. Manis also was indicted on one count for using his pharmacy to illegally distribute prescription drugs.

With all counts against him combined, Manis faces a 20 year maximum prison sentence and total fines up to $1.5 million dollars and at least a three year supervised release. If convicted, Manis would also have to forfeit $34, 587 held in a bank account under Parkway Pharmacy, property where the pharmacy resides, and his pharmacy license. The indictment was signed by U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan, Jr.

Pasternak was summoned to appear in U.S. District Court in London, Ky. on August 7 where he will answer the felony charges returned by the federal Grand Jury.