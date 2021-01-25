









Barbara (Teague) Douglas, age 75, of Jellico, passed away Sunday morning, January 24, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 7, 1945 to the late Marion Teague and Callie Irene (Russell) Teague in Eagan, TN. She was the granddaughter of the late Craig Teague and Martha (Davis) Teague and Richard Russell and Mary (Collier) Russell.

She was a graduate of Jellico High School.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tasha M. Douglas; three brothers, Marion Austin Teague, Donald Ray Teague, and Larry Allen Teague; infant sister, Brenda Teague; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Aaron and Lucy Douglas.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Douglas, of Jellico, TN; two sons, Scott Douglas, and wife, Amanda, of Corbin, KY, and Gregory Keith Douglas, of Jellico, TN; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Marlow, and husband, Ralph, of Kingston, TN; sisters-in-law, Imogene Teague and Zella Teague, both of Cumberland Gap, KY; former sister-in-law, Patsy Trammell; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends, neighbors, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

At the request of the family, all services will be private.

Interment will be in the Huddleston Cemetery.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.