









Barbara Sue Williams Pfaff, age 87, of LaGrange, KY, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Baptist Health LaGrange. She was born the only child to Sanford J. Williams and Estalena Borders in Paintsville, Kentucky on April 4, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Christopher Lynn Pfaff; and one grandson, Joseph R. Dale.

Barbara was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church and a former member of Valley Station Baptist Church where she was a pianist for 35 years, and taught Sunday School. She was a member of Shively Order of Eastern Star. She was a devout Christian, a devoted wife, and loving mother and grandmother. She lived her life taking care of the needs of her family and serving her Lord as best she could.

She is survived by her husband, Bulan Pfaff; two sons, John Dale III (Lisa) of Van Lear, KY, and Timothy L. Pfaff (Kathy) of LaGrange, KY, five grandchildren, Kristi Dale, Angela McGraw, John Patrick Dale (Carey), Samantha Jo Orange (Tyler), and Christopher J. Pfaff; nine great-grandchildren, Shelby Chancellor, Joshua Woodson, Spencer McGraw, Braden McGraw, Madelyn McGraw, Josie Dale, Estalena Dale, Maxwell Orange, and Madeline Orange; one great-great-grandchild, Kamden Smith; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 2, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Purvis officiating. Interment will be in the Broyles Cemetery at Rockholds, KY.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM until the funeral hour Thursday, July 2, at the funeral home.

