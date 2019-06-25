









Barbara Sue Mays, 77, of Harrison, OH (formerly of Pineville, KY) departed this life on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Heartstone Nursing Home in Ohio.

She was born on February 13, 1942 in Pineville, KY to the late Noah Taylor and Clara (Johnson) Taylor.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Mays; children, Linda Hill and Ronnie Mays; and brothers, Walt and Oscar Taylor.

She is survived by children, Pamela Davidson of Versailles, IN, Connie Chambers of Harrison, OH, Sharon Lape of Pembrook, GA, Mary Mays of Harrison, OH, and Herbert Mays, Jr. of Harrison, OH; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; three brothers, Joe, Clifford, and Rufus Taylor; sister, Naomi Gambrel; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, June 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.