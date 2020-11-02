









Barbara Neubert, age 89, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born November 5, 1930 in Whitley County, KY, to the late Robert C. (Bob) and Joie LeForce Moore. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James Neubert; two sisters, Amelia Sue Moore and Helen Moore Haverly; and close friend Barbara Walker Reed. Barbara lived in Williamsburg all of her life. She was a member of First Baptist Church as well as various civic groups, clubs and other organizations. She was the first woman Mayor for the City of Williamsburg serving two years as Mayor.

She is survived by a son, Richard Neubert of Williamsburg, KY; two daughters, Judith Neubert Jett of Sevierville, TN, and Kay Neubert of Lexington, KY; a niece, Susan Tuggerson (Alvin); two special grand-nieces, Kindra Walker and Kaylene Snow; close friend, Angela Walker Silverstein and family of Durham, NC; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 4, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Ande Myers officiating. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until funeral hour on Wednesday, November 4, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.