









Barbara Marie Scharr, age 66, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Scharr.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Saturday May 22nd at the funeral home.