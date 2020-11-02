









Barbara Lavonne Earls, age 70, of Amos Falls Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Barbara was born on March 29, 1951, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Claude and Flora (Kidd) Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joel Earls.

She is survived by five children, Randy Earls (Becky), Kevin Earls (Courtney), Phillip Earls (Mary), Deanne Walker and Angela Carter (Shawn), all of Williamsburg; 26 grandchildren, John, Mary, Emily, Amy, Whitney, Hollie, Annie, Rachel, Shane, Wyatt, Case, Eli, Josie, Kelly, Kendra, Makayla, Joshua, Ethan, Kayden, Matthew, Joshua, PJ, Nathan, Mia, James and Amanda; 16 great-grandchildren; special nephew, Mitchell Earls of Michigan; special niece, Shawnda Anderson of Williamsburg; special sister, Patsy Johnson of Williamsburg; brothers, Claude Campbell and William Campbell of Williamsburg; sisters, Thelma Streetman of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, Carolyn Streetman of Lafollette, Tennessee, Ada Huddleston of Corbin, Wanda Brooks of Corbin and Freda Lawson of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, November 4, at Pleasant Hill Church of God.

The funeral service will be at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 4, at Pleasant Hill Church of God with Rev. Roger Meadors and Rev. Bill Meadors officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Hill Church of God Cemetery.

