











Barbara Jean Rice, 76, of Goshen, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

She was born January 9, 1943 in Corbin, the daughter of Irene Helton Hubbs of Corbin, and the late Milford Hubbs.

She was married to P L Rice for 60 years, who survives.

Barbara Jean was a homemaker. She loved listening to the Cincinnati Reds on the radio and adored Fiona the Hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She enjoyed reading and cherished her horse Cinnamon, whom she’s had for 25 years, as well as her beloved cat, Wally.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Teresa Mae O’Dell and Jason Garrett O”Dell.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Rice is survived by her daughters, Rita Lindenberger and husband Randy of Goshen, OH and Brenda Edmondson of Milford, OH; grandchildren, Rochelle Reynolds and husband Joe, Erin Lee O’Dell, Ryan Lindenberger and wife Rebecca and Cameron Edmondson; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Averey, Isabella, Lillian, Melody and Natalie; brother, Russell Hubbs and wife Bonnie of Corbin; sister, Marsha Mills and husband Don of Corbin, and several nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, March 5, at the Hart Funeral Home with Tim Hurst officiating.

Burial followed at Candle Ridge Cemetery in Gray, KY.

Services were entrusted to E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia, OH and Hart Funeral Home in Corbin, KY.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com or www.hartfhcorbin.com.