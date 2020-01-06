









Barbara Jean Goins, age 69, of Lexington, Kentucky, and formerly of Williamsburg, departed this life on Thursday, January 2, 2019, at the Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on February 28, 1950 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late John and Carrie (Jones) Moore. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, JB Moore and Roy Moore; and sisters, Nola Best and Loraine Moore.

She is survived by two sons, Larry (J.R.) Goins (Sherri) of Lexington and Gregory Goins (Erin) of Nicholasville; six grandchildren, Whitley Johnston, Haylie Goins, Meghan Goins, Jacob Goins, Andrew Goins and Harper Goins; four great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Moore of Kentucky; sisters, Mary Hollars of Kentucky, Zora Dyaz of Ohio, Julia Bailey of Ohio, Ann Peace of Kentucky and Galena Sellers of Ohio; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Monday, January 6, at the Pine Knot Tabernacle Church of God.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, January 6, at the Pine Knot Tabernacle Church of God with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Hayes Creek Cemetery in McCreary County.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.