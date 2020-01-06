









Barbara Hammons, 73, of Rockholds, KY, passed away January 4, 2020 at her home. She was born April 23, 1946, in Garrard County, KY, to the late Walker and Avis Poore Anderson. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kenneth Hammons; one grandchild, Pacey Ellison; one sister, Deloris Helton; two brothers, James and Charles Anderson.

She is survived by four daughters, Debra Makula of Corbin, KY, Jamie Perkins (Jerome) of Williamsburg, KY, Kim Willis (Porter) of Williamsburg, KY, and Connie Ellison of Rockholds; 11 grandchildren, Angela Morgan, Erica Makula, Tiffany Perkins, Justin Perkins, Trevor Perkins, Amy McFarland (Naaman), Kenny Willis, Andrew Willis, Austin Willis, Aaron Ellison, Peyton Ellison; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Interment will be in the Davis Cemetery in Rockholds.

Visitation will be at 6:00 PM Monday, January 6, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.